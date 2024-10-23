



At the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's strong commitment to enhancing cooperation within the BRICS framework. This summit, attended by leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa, emphasized the bloc's role in addressing global challenges and fostering collaboration among developing nations.





Modi stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are essential for resolving conflicts, particularly in light of ongoing global tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war. He advocated for peaceful negotiations as the only viable path forward, asserting that BRICS should project itself as a unifying force rather than a divisive entity.





Modi highlighted BRICS as a diverse platform that can inspire positive cooperation among nations. He expressed readiness to welcome new countries into the BRICS fold, emphasizing that any decisions regarding expansion should be made by consensus and with respect for the views of founding members.





The Prime Minister raised concerns over pressing global issues such as economic instability, climate change, terrorism, and food security. He called for unified efforts to combat terrorism without double standards and emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to international security.





The summit concluded with the adoption of the 'Kazan Declaration,' which reflects the collective aspirations of BRICS nations to enhance cooperation in various sectors.





Modi underscored the importance of addressing the hopes and expectations of Global South countries, reinforcing BRICS's role in promoting their interests on the global stage.





PM Modi's remarks at the BRICS Summit signify India's strategic commitment to strengthening ties within this influential bloc while advocating for a multipolar world that prioritizes dialogue and mutual respect among nations.







