



The Indian Army's induction of the indigenously built Dhanush artillery gun system is facing potential delays, raising concerns about meeting the 2026 deadline. Despite commissioning the first system in 2019, only a limited number have been inducted so far, casting doubt on the feasibility of delivering all 114 systems on schedule.





With the kind of pace with which the indigenously built artillery gun systems are being delivered to the Indian Army, it is likely that the maker of the Dhanush gun system would miss the scheduled dateline of March 2026. Indigenously upgraded gun of the Swedish 155m, 39 calibre Bofors gun, the Indian Army has so far not been able to induct two regiments of the Dhanush artillery guns. One regiment comprises of 18 gun systems.





Sources in the defence and security establishment said: “We had commissioned the first gun system in 2019 and as of now it is not even two regiments of Dhanush have been commissioned.” By March 2026, Gun Carriage Factory at Jabalpur supposed to deliver all 114 gun systems to the Indian Army but “we don’t think they would be able to do so.”





It is pertinent to mention here that the first regiment of Dhanush guns has been deployed along the northern boarders with China at an altitude of over 15,000-feet, amid ongoing border standoff with the China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) in eastern Ladakh.





The gun systems contain over 80 per cent of indigenous content, making the maintenance easier in terms of spare parts’ availability.





A 155 mm, 45-calibre artillery gun system, the Dhanush has a range of 36-km. The system is compatible with all North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) 155 mm ammunition system. Each Dhanush gun system costs around Rs 14 crore, which is much more lesser than the Bofors. Dhanush can be transported in difficult terrains and target enemy positions both day and night.





It must be noted that the Indian Army is also in the process of procuring other 155-mm gun systems, including 300 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), 300 Mounted Gun Systems (MGS) and 400 Towed Gun System (TGS). So far, it has commissioned 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns for which a $720 million contract was signed in 2017.





