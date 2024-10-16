Safran developed the M-88 turbofan engine for the Rafale fighter jets





Safran Data Systems (SDS) has expanded its footprint in India with the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai. Safran Data Systems has actively contributed to flagship programs like Chandrayaan, Aditya L1 with ISRO, and the LCA variants (TEJAS) with the DRDO supporting India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision.





The new cutting-edge facility will serve as a major hub for design and development, addressing the surging demand within the space sector in India. The facility was jointly inaugurated by B Krishnamoorthy, Special Secy of Govt of Tamil Nadu, and JS Gavankar, chief executive, Safran, along with Noel Ballot, executive vice president, SDS France, and Vinod Mathew, managing director, SDS India. Safran Data Systems (SDS) India is a leader in testing, telemetry, and simulation solutions for the aerospace, defence, and automotive sectors.





Safran claims that this strategic expansion will allow Safran to tap into Chennai’s exceptional pool of engineering talent as the company drives forward with its mission to deliver world-class solutions locally and foster innovation in India. Praising SDS’ efforts, Jeetendra Gavankar said: “SDS is the niche that will assist the Indian Space Ecosystem to scale up with full support by Safran under Make in India.”





“Tamil Nadu is willing to support such a high technology initiative and will help Safran get the right talent, local support, and testing and certification ecosystem under the TIDCO umbrella,” asserted B. Krishnamoorthy.





Safran Data Systems India, formerly known as Captronic Systems, was founded in 1999 and has grown to become an indispensable partner to both public and private sector organisations, playing a crucial role in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance.





