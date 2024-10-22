



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kazan, Russia, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, marking an important diplomatic event for India. His visit, which is expected to last two days, includes significant bilateral meetings with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.





Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan. He expressed optimism about the summit's potential contributions to global development, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet" . The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Kazan, who greeted him with traditional songs and dances, reflecting the strong cultural ties between India and Russia.





The BRICS Summit, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," aims to address key global issues amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the situation in Gaza and conflicts in West Asia. This summit is particularly notable as it follows BRICS' expansion last year, which added new members such as Egypt and Iran, enhancing its global influence.





Modi's visit is seen as a reinforcement of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia, highlighting India's commitment to fostering close cooperation within BRICS as a platform for dialogue on vital international matters.







