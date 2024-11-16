



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant five-day diplomatic tour, visiting Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 16 to 21, 2024. This trip marks his first visit to Nigeria in 17 years and the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years.





Nigeria (November 16-17): Modi's first stop is Nigeria, where he will meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The agenda includes reviewing the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, which has been growing since they established a formal relationship in 2007. Modi is expected to engage with the Indian diaspora during his brief stay.





Brazil (November 18-19): The primary focus of Modi's visit to Brazil is participation in the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. As a member of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, India aims to build on the outcomes of its previous presidency. Modi plans to discuss global issues and strengthen bilateral cooperation with other world leaders.





Guyana (November 20-21): The tour concludes in Guyana, where Modi will meet President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and address the Parliament. He will also participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, aimed at enhancing ties with Caribbean nations. This visit highlights India's historical connections with the Indian diaspora in Guyana, who have been there for over 185 years.





Significance of The Tour





This tour is significant for several reasons:





It underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with African and South American nations.





Modi's participation in the G20 Summit positions India as a key player in global discussions, particularly regarding priorities for the Global South.





The engagements in Nigeria and Guyana reflect India's efforts to enhance its diplomatic presence and foster economic partnerships in these regions.







