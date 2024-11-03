



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of indigenously developing high-end technologies to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) during his address at the 65th Foundation Day of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. He urged young innovators to focus on creating advanced technologies that are currently imported, particularly in the defence sector, to enhance India's self-reliance and competitiveness on a global scale.





Singh categorized countries into three groups based on their technological status: those leading in technology, those stagnating, and those like India that are on the verge of significant breakthroughs. He expressed optimism about India's rapid progress in technological innovation, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and modern warfare tactics, including drones and cyber warfare .





He highlighted IIT-Kanpur's critical role as an academic engine driving innovation and research. Singh noted that institutions like IIT-Kanpur are essential for nurturing new ideas and bringing them to fruition, which is vital for national security and technological advancement .





The Defence Minister promised full government support for initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration between academia, the private sector, and government entities. He underscored the need for these collaborations to fill existing gaps in high-end technology development .





Singh projected that India's defence exports could reach ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30, a significant increase from ₹21,000 crore in FY 2023-24. He attributed this growth to the government's commitment to self-reliance and innovation in defence production .





The event featured a showcase of pioneering solutions from start-ups incubated at IIT-Kanpur, demonstrating advancements in technologies such as autonomous systems and AI-driven surveillance. Singh engaged with start-up founders, commending their contributions towards enhancing national security .





Rajnath Singh's call to action for the youth reflects a broader strategy aimed at positioning India as a leader in high-end technology by 2047. His emphasis on indigenous development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign technology while enhancing national security capabilities.







