



India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar recently emphasized India's commitment to growing alongside the global community during his visit to Australia. He stated, "India will grow. India is growing, but India wants to grow with the world," highlighting the genuine goodwill and desire among nations to collaborate with India on various fronts, including education and research.





Jaishankar's remarks come as India emerges as a significant player in the global economy, having recorded impressive growth rates, with projections suggesting it could become the third-largest economy in the near future. He noted that India's technological talent and its status as the fastest-growing large economy position it well to contribute to global challenges.





He also pointed out that there is a positive sentiment worldwide regarding India's potential for success, which should be harnessed effectively. This optimism is reflected in India's independent foreign policy and its proactive approach to international cooperation, particularly in the context of emerging technologies and sustainable development.





Jaishankar's statements accentuates India's ambition not only to advance its own economic interests but also to play a pivotal role in fostering global growth and collaboration amidst various challenges facing the international community today.







