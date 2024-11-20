



Ukraine has reportedly launched six American-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles into Russia's Bryansk region, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. This attack, confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry, is notable as it represents the first use of these long-range missiles against Russian territory since the Biden administration eased restrictions on their deployment just days prior.





Time and Location: The strike occurred early on November 19, targeting a military facility in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.





Missile Interception: According to Russian officials, five of the missiles were intercepted by air defence systems, while one was damaged, causing fragments to ignite a fire at the military site. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or significant damage.





Ukrainian Claims: Ukrainian sources indicated that the target was a Russian weapons depot located approximately 110 kilometers inside Russia, although they have not officially confirmed the use of ATACMS for this strike.





This incident comes exactly 1,000 days after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and follows a recent shift in U.S. policy allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against targets within Russia. The Kremlin has condemned this decision as reckless and warned that it could escalate tensions further, with some officials suggesting it might even lead to a broader conflict involving nuclear options.



