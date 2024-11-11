



The Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is at the forefront of developing advanced semiconductor technologies, particularly focusing on Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN). These materials are pivotal for next-generation applications in both civilian and defence sectors.





SSPL has established indigenous processes for the growth of SiC bulk single crystals, specifically the 4H-SiC polytype. This is crucial as SiC serves as an excellent substrate for GaN due to its superior thermal conductivity and lattice matching properties, which are essential for high-power RF devices.





The laboratory has developed complete infrastructure for fabricating epi-ready SiC wafers, including 4-inch diameter wafers. This capability is unique in India and supports the production of high-quality substrates necessary for advanced semiconductor applications.





SSPL has successfully developed AlGaN/GaN High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT) technologies. These devices exhibit remarkable power density and efficiency, making them ideal for RF applications such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars and communication systems. The lab has achieved significant milestones, including power densities of up to 5 W/mm in X-band applications.





The growth of GaN is complex due to the lack of native substrates. SSPL uses SiC as a substrate to minimize lattice mismatch and improve thermal management, which is vital for high-performance devices. The laboratory focuses on enhancing electron mobility while reducing dislocation density to improve device performance.





Advantages of SiC/GaN Technologies





Devices made from these materials demonstrate lower switching losses and higher power densities, which contribute to overall energy efficiency.





GaN technology allows for a significant reduction in the size and weight of RF components, making them more suitable for modern applications where space and weight are critical factors.





The high thermal conductivity of SiC enhances the thermal management capabilities of devices, allowing them to operate effectively under demanding conditions.





The advancements made by DRDO's SSPL in SiC and GaN technologies are setting the stage for innovative applications across various fields, particularly in defence systems that require robust, efficient, and compact electronic components. These developments not only bolster India's self-reliance in semiconductor technologies but also position the country as a competitive player in the global semiconductor landscape.







