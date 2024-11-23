



ISRO Chairman S. Somanath recently inaugurated an advanced optical systems testing facility in Navi Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for India's space and defence capabilities. This facility, established by Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd, aims to enhance the country's ability to develop and test high-precision optical systems, particularly focusing on hyperspectral technologies.





The facility was inaugurated by Somanath in the presence of Paras Defence Managing Director Munjal Shah. This event is seen as a crucial step towards creating India's first Optical Systems Development Park.





The testing centre will concentrate on hyperspectral and other optical systems, which are vital for various applications including:





Earth observation Navigation Homeland security Telecommunications Automotive innovation





Paras Defence plans to invest ₹500 crore over the coming years to support research and development in these technologies, reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance in space technology.





This initiative aligns with India's broader goals under the new Space Policy, which aims for the country to capture 10% of the global space economy by 2030. The facility is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this objective and enhancing India's position in global space exploration and technology.





S. Somanath emphasised the importance of this facility in advancing India's capabilities in space missions and extending the applications of optical systems across various industries, aligning with the government's "Vision 2047" program aimed at establishing India as a leader in space technology.







