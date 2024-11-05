



Pakistan and China have successfully concluded the Indus Shield-Chinese air exercise, part of the larger Indus Shield 2024 military initiative. This bilateral exercise took place at a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) operational base, focusing on enhancing interoperability between the two nations' air forces.





Participants and Equipment: The exercise involved the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of China, showcasing advanced military technology including:





Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar J-16 and J-10C fighter jets equipped with Beyond Visual Range (BVR) capabilities HQ-22 surface-to-air defense system YTG-9 airborne electronic warfare platform KJ-500 airborne early warning system





These systems were tested against the PAF's J-10C and JF-17 Block-III jets, simulating modern aerial combat scenarios.





The primary aim of the Indus Shield-Chinese exercise was to validate and enhance the operational readiness of both air forces in a multi-domain operational environment. By simulating various military tactics, the exercise sought to maximize the warfighting potential of both nations in response to contemporary security challenges.





This exercise is part of a broader series of military drills under the Indus Shield framework, which includes participation from multiple countries. The overarching goal is to improve joint operational capabilities among allied nations, with previous iterations involving a range of international partners.





In addition to this exercise, Pakistan is also engaged in other military collaborations, including a joint exercise with Malaysia, indicating its ongoing commitment to strengthening defence relations regionally and globally.







