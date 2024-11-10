



Trump’s promise to end all wars may not materialise. But at least the ongoing wars could show some signs of conclusion





Trump's recent election as the 47th President of the United States has reignited discussions about his commitment to ending wars, a promise he made during his first term. However, the current global landscape presents significant challenges to this goal, particularly with ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.





The world is witnessing the highest number of countries engaged in conflict since World War II, with 56 active conflicts involving 92 nations. This situation reflects a broader trend of increasing militarization and complexity in global warfare, making it difficult to achieve lasting peace agreements.





The war in Ukraine continues to escalate, with Russia making territorial gains and Western support for Ukraine wavering due to political polarization in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza has resulted in significant humanitarian crises, with Israel facing pressure both domestically and internationally regarding its military actions against Hamas.





Trump's administration may adopt a pragmatic approach towards resolving these conflicts. His past inclination to accept territorial changes as fait accompli could lead to a peace process that acknowledges Russian gains in Ukraine while sidelining Ukraine's NATO aspirations. This strategy might be seen as a way to stabilize the situation without further escalation.





Trump's previous policies, which favoured Israeli interests significantly, are likely to persist. While he may tacitly support Israeli military actions, there could be pressure for a ceasefire once Israel achieves its military objectives against Hamas and Hezbollah. This approach aligns with his broader "America First" philosophy, which prioritizes U.S. interests over international commitments.





Despite Trump's intentions, the potential for new conflicts remains high. Tensions with China over Taiwan are escalating, with military exercises indicating a possible future confrontation. Trump's isolationist tendencies might embolden China to act more aggressively during his presidency.





The Global Peace Index indicates that peacefulness has deteriorated significantly over the past decade, emphasizing the urgent need for international cooperation to address minor conflicts before they escalate into larger crises. Without effective diplomatic efforts, the ongoing wars may not only continue but could also lead to new conflicts emerging worldwide.





Trump’s promise to end all wars may not materialize fully, there are indications that ongoing conflicts could reach some form of resolution under his leadership. However, the complexities of international relations and existing tensions suggest that achieving lasting peace will require more than just political promises; it will necessitate strategic diplomacy and engagement with global partners.







