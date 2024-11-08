



US President Joe Biden has publicly assured a "peaceful and orderly transition" of power to Donald Trump, who has been declared the winner of the recent presidential election. In his address from the White House, Biden emphasized the importance of respecting the electoral process and the will of the people, stating, "The people have voted and have chosen their President and have done so peacefully". He reiterated his commitment to work with Trump's team to facilitate a smooth transition, reflecting on the historical significance of American democracy: "For over 200 years, America has carried out the greatest experiment in self-government".





Biden's remarks come in stark contrast to the previous election cycle in 2020, when Trump refused to concede and incited unrest among his supporters. This time, Biden expressed hope that the outcome would put to rest doubts about the integrity of the electoral system, which he described as "honest, fair, and transparent". He also acknowledged the emotional responses from both supporters and opponents regarding the election results, urging Americans to see each other as "fellow Americans" rather than adversaries.





In closing his speech, Biden encouraged unity and perseverance among his supporters, stating that while setbacks are part of democracy, giving up is not an option. He affirmed his duty as President to uphold the Constitution and ensure a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, 2025.







