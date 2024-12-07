



The Indian Army has recently conducted significant drone warfare drills in the high-altitude terrains of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing military capabilities in challenging environments.





The Buland Bharat high-altitude integrated surveillance and firepower training exercise took place in Arunachal Pradesh, specifically targeting the Tawang and West Kameng districts. The exercise involved the use of advanced artillery systems, including 155mm Bofors howitzers and 120mm mortars, amidst heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The focus was on synergizing artillery firepower with infantry operations, validating plans for high-volume firepower deployment, and testing troops under simulated war conditions.





The Indian Army has been actively integrating drones into its operational framework. Recent initiatives like HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2, held in September 2024, showcased various drone technologies tailored for high-altitude operations. This event allowed over 20 drone manufacturers to demonstrate their products in real terrain conditions at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet. The showcased technologies included surveillance drones, logistics drones, and loitering munitions, emphasizing the Army's focus on indigenous solutions for operational efficiency in extreme environments.





In April 2024, the Trishakti Corps conducted a training exercise involving Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet. This exercise aimed to enhance the effectiveness of missile systems in high-altitude conditions, demonstrating the Army's capability to neutralize armoured threats under challenging circumstances.





These drills and technological advancements are crucial for maintaining India's defence readiness in the face of ongoing territorial disputes with China. The integration of advanced technologies such as drones not only enhances operational capabilities but also aligns with India's broader defence modernization goals under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). By focusing on indigenous technology development, the Indian Army aims to secure a strategic edge in high-altitude warfare while also fostering innovation within the domestic defence sector.







