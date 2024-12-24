Bharat Electronics Limited Bags New Orders Worth ₹973 Crore
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently announced the acquisition of new orders valued at ₹973 crore, significantly boosting its total order book for the financial year 2025 to ₹9,801 crore. This announcement follows a previous disclosure made on December 9, 2024, where BEL reported securing additional contracts worth ₹634 crore since November 8, 2024.
Key Details of the New Orders
Platform Screen Doors for metro rail systemsRadar SystemsCommunication EquipmentJammers and SeekersUpgraded Submarine SonarUpgraded Satellite Communication TerminalsTest Stations and Spare PartsAdditional services related to these products
Financial Impact
Following this announcement, BEL's shares experienced a rise of approximately 1.15%, closing at ₹294.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's market capitalization now stands at about ₹2.15 lakh crore. Over the past year, BEL's stock has delivered impressive returns, increasing by 68%.
Despite this positive development, BEL's current order inflow represents only about 40% of its full-year guidance target of ₹25,000 crore for FY25. Analysts remain optimistic about BEL's potential to secure more orders in the second half of the fiscal year.
BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics systems, electro optics, tank electronics; gun system upgrades, and electronic fuses in the defence segment.
