Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently announced the acquisition of new orders valued at ₹973 crore, significantly boosting its total order book for the financial year 2025 to ₹9,801 crore. This announcement follows a previous disclosure made on December 9, 2024, where BEL reported securing additional contracts worth ₹634 crore since November 8, 2024.





Financial Impact





Following this announcement, BEL's shares experienced a rise of approximately 1.15%, closing at ₹294.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company's market capitalization now stands at about ₹2.15 lakh crore. Over the past year, BEL's stock has delivered impressive returns, increasing by 68%.





Despite this positive development, BEL's current order inflow represents only about 40% of its full-year guidance target of ₹25,000 crore for FY25. Analysts remain optimistic about BEL's potential to secure more orders in the second half of the fiscal year.





BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics systems, electro optics, tank electronics; gun system upgrades, and electronic fuses in the defence segment.





IANS







