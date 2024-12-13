



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the shared commitment between India and the UAE to preserve and promote stability, security, and prosperity in their respective regions. During a meeting on December 13, 2024, he highlighted that both nations recognize their mutual interests in enhancing defense and security cooperation, which is crucial for achieving these goals.





In the context of ongoing discussions, Jaishankar noted that the UAE is a significant source of investments for India, while Indian investments in the UAE are also on the rise. This economic interdependence is part of a broader strategy to strengthen bilateral ties and ensure regional stability. The collaboration between India and the UAE not only addresses immediate security concerns but also fosters long-term prosperity through various initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, which aims to enhance connectivity and economic growth across the region.





The dialogue reflects a deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, underscoring their joint efforts to navigate challenges in West Asia and promote a secure and prosperous future for both nations.







