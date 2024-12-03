



The fourth edition of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise, known as HARIMAU SHAKTI, commenced on December 2, 2024, at the Bentong Camp in Pahang district, Malaysia. This exercise will continue until December 15, 2024, and is designed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and improve the interoperability of the Indian and Malaysian armed forces, particularly in counter-insurgency operations within jungle terrains.





The Indian contingent consists of 78 personnel from the MAHAR Regiment, while the Malaysian side is represented by 123 troops from the Royal Malaysian Regiment.





Structure: The exercise is divided into two phases:





Phase I: Focuses on cross-training activities, including lectures and demonstrations tailored for jungle operations.





Phase II: Involves a simulated counter-insurgency operation where troops will engage in tactical drills such as reconnaissance patrols, ambushes, and offensive manoeuvres against terrorist positions.





The primary aim of HARIMAU SHAKTI is to foster interoperability and camaraderie between the two armies, allowing them to share best practices in tactics and techniques for conducting joint operations.





This joint military exercise reflects the growing trust and partnership between India and Malaysia, which have been collaborating on defence matters since their diplomatic relationship was established in 1957. The initiative also underscores a mutual commitment to addressing regional security challenges.







