



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke at the CII Partnership Summit 2024, emphasizing the deepening strategic convergence between India and the United States. He noted that this partnership has evolved significantly over time, highlighting its importance in addressing global challenges and enhancing economic cooperation.





Jaishankar remarked that the strategic alignment with the U.S. has strengthened, reflecting a mutual commitment to shared values and interests in an increasingly complex global landscape.





He stressed the necessity for India to forge stronger partnerships within the global economy, particularly as nations face challenges like inflation and debt. This aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance its role in international affairs.





The minister called for a "national security filter" in economic decisions, indicating that national interests should guide economic partnerships and collaborations.





Jaishankar also highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on society and the economy, suggesting that technological collaboration will be pivotal in future partnerships.







