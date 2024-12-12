



On December 11, 2024, the Indian Army successfully dismantled a significant terrorist hideout in the Mahore area of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. This operation was part of a coordinated cordon and search effort by the Rashtriya Rifles troops, who targeted a forested region known for militant activity.





During this operation, the Army seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, although specific details regarding the types and quantities of weapons recovered have not been disclosed in the reports. This bust is part of ongoing efforts by Indian security forces to combat terrorism in the region, which has seen various operations aimed at neutralizing threats from militant groups.





Recent operations by the Indian Army and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks in the region. These operations have led to significant breakthroughs, including the busting of multiple terror hideouts and the arrest of several suspects.





Kathua Crackdown: On November 28, a joint operation involving Kathua Police and the CRPF resulted in raids across 17 locations, leading to the arrest of over 10 individuals suspected of supporting terrorist activities. This operation aimed to uncover networks providing logistical support to terrorist groups and resulted in the seizure of electronic devices and other incriminating materials.





Baramulla Hideout: Earlier on November 23, a joint operation in Baramulla led to the discovery and destruction of a terror hideout, where arms and ammunition were recovered. This operation was crucial in thwarting potential attacks by disrupting terrorist plans.





Reasi District: Most recently, on December 11, the Indian Army uncovered a major terror hideout in the Mahore area of Reasi district, seizing a significant cache of arms including an AK-47 rifle, pistols, grenades, and over 400 rounds of ammunition. This operation is seen as a substantial blow to militant capabilities in the area.





Further combing operation has been launched in the forest area of Reasi to trace the terror suspects and monitor any suspicious movements.







