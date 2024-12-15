



India's naval dominance and Bangladesh's strategic dilemma are closely intertwined in the context of regional security dynamics, particularly in the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal. This relationship is shaped by India's growing maritime capabilities, its strategic competition with China, and Bangladesh's military modernization efforts.





India's Naval Dominance





India has significantly enhanced its naval capabilities over the past two decades, positioning itself as a key maritime power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Indian Navy (IN) has undertaken various initiatives, including successful anti-piracy operations and increased participation in international maritime security efforts, signaling its commitment to becoming a responsible global player. The updated Indian Maritime Doctrine emphasizes India's role as the predominant naval power in the IOR, focusing on vital chokepoints and extending its strategic interests beyond traditional boundaries.





The Indian Navy's budget has also seen a substantial increase, reflecting its importance within India's overall defense strategy. As of 2024, the navy's share of the defense budget rose to 19%, highlighting a shift towards greater maritime focus amid rising tensions with China. This strategic pivot is evident in India's efforts to build partnerships through joint exercises and collaborations with other nations, reinforcing its position against Chinese influence in the region.





The Navy's fleet includes cutting-edge destroyers, frigates, and corvettes equipped with advanced weaponry and sensors, ensuring dominance across its growing areas of influence. Its submarine arm-featuring nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) like the Arihant class and diesel-electric attack submarines like the Kalvari class-offers robust deterrence against potential adversaries. Nearly all shipbuilding projects are undertaken in Indian shipyards, highlighting the country's commitment to self-reliance, naval innovation and defence indigenisation.





Bangladesh's Strategic Dilemma





In contrast, Bangladesh has been modernising its military capabilities, particularly through the acquisition of submarines from China. This move has raised concerns in India, as it alters the strategic balance in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh's submarines are perceived not merely as defensive assets but as tools that could enhance its sea-denial capabilities against India. The introduction of these submarines has compelled India to reassess its naval strategies and invest in anti-submarine warfare capabilities to maintain regional dominance.





Moreover, Bangladesh's growing ties with China complicate its relationship with India. The recent deepening of China-Bangladesh relations, marked by significant infrastructure investments under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has prompted India to enhance its defense diplomacy with Dhaka to counterbalance Chinese influence. Although Bangladesh asserts that its military acquisitions are for training purposes and not aimed at India, the underlying mistrust persists, necessitating diplomatic efforts to bridge this gap.





The interplay between India's naval dominance and Bangladesh's strategic choices illustrates a complex security environment in South Asia. As India continues to strengthen its naval capabilities in response to China's assertiveness, Bangladesh's military modernization poses a challenge that requires careful navigation. Both nations must balance their respective security interests while fostering regional stability amidst external influences.







