



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the escalating violence in Syria, the political turmoil in South Korea, and developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The MEA is particularly concerned about the recent resurgence of conflict in Syria, where a rebel offensive has reignited the civil war. This offensive has seen significant territorial gains for opposition forces, including the capture of Hama and advances towards Homs, which threaten to isolate President Bashar al-Assad's regime further. Approximately 90 Indian nationals are currently in Syria, including 14 working with UN organizations. The MEA has assured that it is maintaining communication with these citizens to ensure their safety during this volatile situation. The UN reports that over 300,000 civilians have died since the conflict began in 2011, with millions displaced across the region.





In South Korea, political instability has intensified following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, which was quickly overturned due to public backlash and a unanimous vote by the National Assembly. Yoon now faces impeachment proceedings amid allegations of treason and other charges against him and several top officials. The MEA has reiterated its commitment to monitoring developments in South Korea closely, given India's strong diplomatic and economic ties with the country.





Regarding the situation along the LAC with China, the MEA noted improvements following recent disengagement agreements. Patrolling activities have resumed, reflecting a commitment from both nations to maintain peace and stability in the region after a period of heightened tensions.





India is actively engaged in monitoring these significant geopolitical events to safeguard its nationals and uphold its international relations.







