



India is undergoing a significant shift in its defence procurement strategy, moving away from its long-standing reliance on Russian military equipment towards Western suppliers, particularly the United States and France. This transition has been marked by a sharp reduction in orders for Russian defence equipment, as India seeks to modernize its military capabilities with cutting-edge technology from Western nations.





Historically, Russia has been the primary supplier of defence equipment to India, providing approximately 65% of its military hardware over the past two decades. However, recent reports indicate that India is actively decreasing its orders from Russia while increasing purchases from Western countries.





India, the world’s biggest importer of weapons, has been buying less and less from Russia. Only 36% of India’s arms imports came from Russia last year, down from 76% in 2009, according to a March report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent think tank that studies conflict, weapon sales and disarmament.





India has moved closer into the US defence orbit, providing an anchor for the relationship just as Donald Trump comes into office threatening higher tariffs.





The shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's defence capabilities through advanced technologies. The U.S. has emerged as a key partner, offering a range of sophisticated military systems and equipment that align with India's defence modernization goals. This includes potential acquisitions of fighter jets, drones, and missile systems.





This change in procurement strategy is influenced by various geopolitical factors, including India's desire to diversify its defence sources amid changing global dynamics and to strengthen ties with Western allies. The move also reflects concerns over the reliability of Russian supplies, especially in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.





However, Russia remains the only country which offers its nuclear submarines to India.





India's pivot from Russian to U.S. and other Western defence suppliers marks a significant transformation in its military procurement approach, aimed at enhancing its strategic capabilities and ensuring greater security cooperation with allied nations.







