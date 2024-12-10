



India is currently in discussions to acquire a Voronezh radar system as part of a significant defence deal with Russia, valued at approximately $4 billion. This acquisition aims to bolster India's air defence infrastructure amid regional security challenges, particularly from China and Pakistan. The deal aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, with plans for a substantial portion of the radar components to be manufactured domestically.





The radar system is based on Russia's Voronezh series, known for its over-the-horizon capabilities. It can detect and track ballistic missiles and aircraft over distances ranging from 6,000 to 8,000 kilometers.





Utilising phased array technology allows for rapid electronic beam steering, enhancing detection efficiency compared to older radar systems. This capability enables the radar to monitor vast areas and provide critical early warnings of potential threats.





The radar is expected to be installed in Chitradurga, Karnataka, a site chosen for its strategic importance and existing defence infrastructure. This location will optimise coverage and integration with India's current defence systems.





The deal aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative, as approximately 60% of the radar system's components are planned to be manufactured domestically. This localization effort involves collaboration with over 50 Indian defence firms and start-ups, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing while strengthening Indo-Russian ties.





The acquisition is part of India's broader strategy to modernise its military capabilities in response to regional security challenges. The enhanced surveillance provided by the Voronezh radar will enable India to deploy countermeasures more effectively against potential missile threats.





As geopolitical tensions escalate globally, particularly in South Asia, this radar system represents a critical upgrade for India's defence posture. The ability to monitor missile launches and aerial activities over extensive distances positions India among a select group of nations capable of advanced missile detection.





Additionally, the deal has raised questions regarding sanctions evasion, as it may provide Russia with a means to access Western electronics through cooperative ventures with Indian manufacturers. Despite ongoing sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine, the U.S. has not imposed penalties on India for previous arms deals with Russia, reflecting a complex geopolitical landscape where India is viewed as a counterbalance to China's influence.





The impending $4 billion deal for the Voronezh radar system not only enhances India's defensive capabilities but also signifies a deepening of military cooperation between India and Russia amidst evolving global dynamics.





Last month, a team from Almaz-Antey visited India to interact with the offset partners that will be involved in the project, the Sunday Guardian reported on Sunday. The outlet noted, citing sources, that at least 60% of the system will be manufactured by Indian partners, in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, reported RT.





About Voronezh Radar





The Voronezh radar is a very-long-range early warning radar system with a range well over 8,000 kilometers. It is capable of identifying and tracking threats like ballistic missiles, fighter jets, and ICBMs.





The Voronezh radar system is a sophisticated early warning radar designed by Russia, notable for its extensive detection capabilities. It serves as a critical component of Russia's missile defence and space surveillance infrastructure, with the ability to identify and track various aerial threats, including ballistic missiles, aircraft, and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).





Key Features of The Voronezh Radar





The Voronezh radar can detect threats at ranges exceeding 8,000 kilometers, with some reports suggesting it can reach up to 10,000 kilometers under optimal conditions. This range allows it to monitor large swathes of airspace across Europe, Asia, and North America.





The system is capable of simultaneously tracking over 500 targets, providing comprehensive situational awareness. It can monitor both high-altitude ICBMs and low-flying aircraft, including stealth fighters.





Variants: The Voronezh radar comes in several variants:





Voronezh-M: Operates in the VHF band, optimized for long-range detection. Voronezh-DM: Utilises the UHF band for improved resolution and tracking accuracy. Voronezh-CM: Works in the L-band, designed for enhanced precision tracking.





The radar employs an over-the-horizon (OTH) capability as an operational principle, utilising the ionosphere to refract radio waves. This allows it to detect targets beyond the line of sight, significantly extending its operational range.





The Voronezh radar systems are strategically deployed across Russia to ensure a robust defence against potential missile threats. They are positioned to provide overlapping fields of view, enhancing detection accuracy and redundancy in tracking capabilities. This network is integral to Russia's national security strategy, enabling early detection and response to aerial threats





The Voronezh radar represents a significant advancement in early warning capabilities, combining extensive range and sophisticated tracking features that enhance national defence strategies for countries like Russia and potentially India.







