



The Indian Navy is gearing up for its annual Navy Day celebrations on December 4, 2024, with significant preparations taking place at Puri beach. This year's event will feature a grand display of military might and operational excellence, commemorating the Navy's pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, particularly the successful Operation Trident.





Over 15 warships are anchored along the Puri shoreline, while more than 10 helicopters and five fighter jets conducted practice runs, attracting thousands of spectators.





President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the celebrations, which will include over 20 demonstrations showcasing various naval capabilities.





Key events will feature aerial displays by Hawk AJT aircraft and Chetak helicopters, alongside submarine operations and Marine Commandos demonstrations. The event will also highlight a tri-service amphibious operation involving the Navy, Army, and Air Force.





Navy Day is celebrated annually to honor the achievements of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the nation's maritime borders. It marks the anniversary of Operation Trident, which involved a decisive attack on Karachi Harbour in 1971 that significantly weakened Pakistan's naval capabilities. The day's festivities aim to raise public awareness about the Navy's critical role in national defense and maritime security.





As preparations continue, the Eastern Naval Command has organized visitor arrangements and safety measures to ensure a successful celebration at Puri beach.







