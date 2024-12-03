



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the need for stronger global partnerships as India navigates various challenges in an increasingly complex international landscape. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on December 2, 2024, he outlined several key areas where India must enhance its collaborative efforts.





Jaishankar highlighted India's rising position in the world economy, noting that it has climbed to the fifth-largest economy globally. He stated that with this growth comes greater responsibilities and expectations, necessitating stronger international relationships to bolster India's credibility and influence abroad.





He pointed out critical challenges in scaling up India's manufacturing capabilities and adapting to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and green technologies. These sectors are essential for maintaining competitiveness and responding to global demands.





Jaishankar called for a "strategic transformation" in how India approaches global challenges, advocating for a collaborative approach rather than relying solely on national efforts. He noted that the current economic landscape is undergoing significant changes that require innovative solutions and partnerships.





Emphasising that domestic capabilities must be strengthened to enhance international partnerships, he remarked that India's attractiveness as a partner is directly linked to its innovation, talent, and skills development.





Jaishankar also underscored the importance of India's cultural footprint and political relationships in shaping global perceptions. He argued that effective partnerships abroad are contingent upon strong foundations established within India itself.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a broader recognition of the interconnected nature of today's global challenges, including geopolitical tensions and economic volatility. By fostering robust international collaborations, India aims to position itself as a stabilizing force in the global economy while addressing its own developmental needs.







