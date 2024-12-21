



Space start-ups from Japan and India have embarked on a collaborative initiative to address the increasing problem of space debris through the development of laser-equipped satellites. This partnership involves Orbital Lasers, a Tokyo-based company spun off from SKY Perfect JSAT, and InspeCity, an Indian robotics firm.





The primary goal of this collaboration is to explore innovative solutions for managing space debris, which poses significant risks to operational satellites and future missions in Earth's orbit. The initiative aims to mitigate orbital congestion by using laser technology to remove or stabilize debris.





Orbital Lasers is developing a system that utilizes laser energy to vaporise small parts of space debris. This process stops the rotation of debris, making it easier for servicing spacecraft to capture and remove it. The company plans to demonstrate this technology in space by 2027.





The two companies will also investigate various business opportunities related to in-space services, including de-orbiting defunct satellites and extending the lifespan of operational spacecraft. They have signed a preliminary agreement to initiate this collaboration, which includes regulatory studies necessary for deploying their technologies in both India and Japan.





The urgency of addressing space debris has been underscored by a recent United Nations panel, which highlighted the need for immediate action to manage objects in low Earth orbit due to the rapid increase in satellite launches. With over 100 companies already active in the space servicing market, this partnership exemplifies the growing cooperation between Japan and India in space technology, further illustrated by their joint efforts on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission set for potential launch in 2026.





This collaboration not only aims to tackle a pressing global issue but also signifies a strengthening of ties between Japan and India in the realm of space exploration and sustainability.







