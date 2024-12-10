



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with a delegation from the American Jewish Committee (AJC) to discuss the evolving India-US bilateral partnership and recent developments in West Asia. During the meeting, he expressed appreciation for the AJC's long-standing support for strengthening ties between India and the United States. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing regional challenges and fostering mutual interests in various sectors.





This engagement follows Jaishankar's visit to Qatar and Bahrain, where he participated in high-level discussions on critical regional issues, including the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and their implications for global stability. In his remarks, he emphasized India's commitment to a balanced approach towards these conflicts, advocating for humanitarian considerations and a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.





Jaishankar's discussions also covered opportunities for cooperation in areas such as technology, education, and trade, reflecting India's strategic interests in West Asia amid rising tensions.







