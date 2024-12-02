



Union State Minister Jayant Chaudhary participated in the 53rd "Eid Al Etihad" National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in New Delhi. He attended the event as the chief guest, which commemorates the formation of the UAE and celebrates its achievements over the past year.





The celebrations took place on December 1, 2024, and were marked by various cultural activities and diplomatic gatherings to strengthen ties between India and the UAE.





Chaudhary's presence at this significant event highlights the ongoing collaboration and friendship between India and the UAE, reflecting shared interests in economic development and cultural exchange.







