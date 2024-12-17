



Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited, has launched the inaugural vessel of a series of six 3800 TDW general cargo vessels for Wilson ASA, Norway. This event highlights the CSL group's dedication to the Indian government's initiatives, including "Atma Nirbhar Bharat," "Make in India," and "Make for the World." These programs aim to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and promote exports, reflecting a significant step in India's maritime industry development.





Martine Aamdal Bottheim, the Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, recently had the honour of launching a vessel. She was joined by Mr. Einar Tornes, Chief Financial Officer of Wilson ASA, during this significant event.





The launch was attended by notable figures including:





Shri Madhu S. Nair: Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited





Shri Bejoy Bhaskar: Director (Technical) at Cochin Shipyard





Shri Harikumar A.: Chief Executive Officer of Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited





Other senior personnel from the shipyard were also present to witness the occasion.





Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited, has made significant progress in shipbuilding since its acquisition. The yard has successfully delivered two 62T Bollard Pull Tugs to Ocean Sparkle Limited, which is part of the Adani Harbor Services Limited group, and two 70T Bollard Pull Tugs to Polestar Maritime Limited. Additionally, UCSL has received further orders for four more 70T Bollard Pull Tugs—three from Ocean Sparkle Limited and one from Polestar Maritime Limited.





Vessel Specifications





The tugs designed by UCSL feature the following specifications:





Length: 89.43 meters





Breadth: 13.2 meters





Draft: 4.2 meters





These vessels are designed by Conoship International from the Netherlands and are constructed as environmentally friendly diesel-electric vessels intended for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.





Recent Orders and Contracts





UCSL's recent contracts include:





Two 62T Bollard Pull Tugs delivered to Ocean Sparkle.





Two 70T Bollard Pull Tugs delivered to Polestar Maritime.





Four additional 70T Bollard Pull Tugs ordered as repeat contracts (three from Ocean Sparkle and one from Polestar) .





These developments reflect UCSL's commitment to enhancing its capabilities in shipbuilding and its growing reputation within the industry, particularly under the framework of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which promotes self-reliance in various sectors, including shipbuilding.







