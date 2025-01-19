



An amusing article, which extolled the relevance of Dr Manmohan Singh as an effective PM who steered India's Indian Defence and Foreign Policy titled 'Manmohan Singh Steered Indian Defence and Foreign Policy to New Heights' published on the usual suspect "The Wire" authored by Praveen Davar needs thorough introspection and thoughtful critique.





The article from The Wire presents a laudatory view of Manmohan Singh's contributions to India's foreign and defence policy during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.





While it acknowledges some achievements, it also glosses over significant shortcomings and controversies that characterized Singh's approach, particularly regarding relations with Pakistan and China. This response aims to provide a more nuanced perspective on Singh's legacy.





Overemphasis on Diplomatic Achievements





The article highlights the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement as a pivotal achievement, framing it as a cornerstone of Singh's foreign policy. However, this agreement did not translate into the expected economic benefits or a substantial shift in India's strategic posture. Critics argue that while the deal was historic, it failed to secure India a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, which remains a critical goal for Indian diplomacy26. Furthermore, the agreement's long-term implications for regional security have been questioned, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with Pakistan and China.





Handling of Pakistan And Terrorism





Singh's approach towards Pakistan is portrayed as one of cautious engagement. However, this strategy is often criticized for its ineffectiveness in curbing cross-border terrorism. The aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks starkly illustrates this failure; Singh's government faced backlash for its perceived inaction and lack of a robust response to Pakistani aggression. The Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Statement of 2009, which de-linked terrorism from broader dialogue with Pakistan, is frequently cited as an example of Singh's overly conciliatory stance that yielded little in terms of tangible security outcomes23.





China: A Missed Opportunity





Regarding China, while Singh's tenure saw increased trade and some diplomatic engagements, such as the border management agreement, it also coincided with escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Critics argue that Singh's administration was too passive in addressing China's assertiveness in the region. The lack of a strong response during incidents like the 2013 standoff at Depsang has led many to question whether his policies adequately safeguarded India's territorial integrity23.





Legacy of Mixed Results





The article suggests that Singh laid a strong foundation for India's global role through initiatives like BRICS and G20 participation. However, the reality is more complex. His government struggled with regional relationships, particularly with neighbors like Nepal and Sri Lanka, where issues such as water-sharing agreements remained unresolved23. Moreover, while Singh’s tenure is often credited with fostering multilateral engagement, critics argue that this approach sometimes led to missed opportunities for decisive action when it was most needed.





Conclusion: A Legacy Revisited





While Manmohan Singh's foreign policy initiatives did contribute to India's emergence as a global player, they were accompanied by significant challenges and failures that cannot be overlooked. His cautious approach towards Pakistan and China often left India vulnerable to external threats. Therefore, any assessment of his legacy must balance these achievements against the backdrop of ongoing security concerns and regional instability. Acknowledging both sides will provide a more accurate portrayal of Singh’s impact on Indian defence and foreign policy rather than an overly optimistic narrative.





Lastly, The perception of Manmohan Singh as a "puppet" of Sonia Gandhi during his tenure as Prime Minister of India has been a topic of considerable debate and analysis. This characterization stems from various factors, including the dynamics of power within the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Singh's leadership style, and the influence exerted by Gandhi as the Congress party president.





IDN







