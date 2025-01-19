



US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently emphasized the significant advancements in the US-India partnership, attributing these developments to the collaborative efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. During his final visit to India before returning to the United States, Garcetti noted that the relationship between the two nations has reached unprecedented heights across various domains, including trade, defence, space cooperation, and student exchanges.





In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Garcetti expressed gratitude for the hospitality he received during his tenure and highlighted the record achievements in visa approvals and investments.





"Had a great final visit with PM Modi with my family. It’s clear that he and President Biden have raised our compelling and consequential U.S.-India partnership to new heights—record visas, record trade, record defence collaboration, record space cooperation, record students, record investments and so much more. What was seen as unthinkable a generation ago will seem as indispensable a generation from now, thanks to the work of these leaders and the people of our nations. Thank you Prime Minister and thank you to all Indians. It’s been a daily joy to help co-write this chapter with you", he stated on X.





Garcetti's remarks come in light of recent high-level meetings between Modi and Biden, where they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation on global issues such as security in the Indo-Pacific region and economic collaboration. The ambassador's comments reflect a broader consensus that the US-India relationship is now more vital than ever, with both countries committed to deepening their strategic ties for mutual benefit.





As part of his farewell engagements, Garcetti also met with other Indian leaders and attended the inauguration of a new US consulate office in Bangalore, marking a significant expansion of American diplomatic presence in India. This development is seen as part of a long-term commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations.





