



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing its Advanced Light-Weight Torpedo (ALWT), which is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW). This second-generation torpedo, an evolution of the Shyena model, is set to receive significant enhancements aimed at improving its operational capabilities.





Speed Enhancement





One of the most notable upgrades is the introduction of a new 100 kW Magnesium-Silver Chloride (Mg-AgCl) battery, which will increase the torpedo's speed from 33 knots to 47 knots—a remarkable 42% increase. This enhancement will allow the ALWT to better engage fast-moving submarines, reducing their chances of evasion during an attack. The increase in speed also extends the effective range of the torpedo, making it suitable for broader operational scenarios in the Indian Ocean Region.





Operational Readiness





The ALWT has successfully completed all user trials and has been cleared for service. It is designed to be launched from various platforms, including ships, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft. The torpedo features advanced sonar technology for detecting and tracking enemy submarines, sophisticated guidance systems for manoeuvrability, and a potent warhead capable of penetrating submarine hulls.





Context In Naval Warfare





The development of the ALWT comes amid a broader modernization effort within the Indian Navy, which includes contracts for integrating advanced technologies into its submarine fleet. Recently, India signed significant deals to enhance its submarine capabilities, including contracts for Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems and Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedoes (EHWT). These systems are expected to significantly improve the endurance and firepower of India's submarines.





Conclusion





The upgrades to the Advanced Light-Weight Torpedo represent a critical step in enhancing India's naval capabilities, particularly in ASW operations. With increased speed and advanced technology, the ALWT is poised to become a formidable asset in India's defence arsenal, reflecting the country's commitment to indigenous defence technology development and modernization efforts.





With Reporting by The Hindu







