



In a tragic incident, a young soldier from Punjab’s Mansa district, Agniveer Lovepreet Singh (24), was martyred on Wednesday after being shot during an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Lovepreet, who joined the Indian Army as an Agniveer two years ago, succumbed to his injuries around 3 pm.





Hailing from Akalia village, Lovepreet was the youngest of two sons in his family. His mortal remains will arrive at his native village on Thursday, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.





Akalia village is gripped by both sorrow and pride as its residents prepare to bid farewell to their brave son. Villagers described Lovepreet as a bright and dedicated young man who brought honour to the village by serving in the Indian Army. “His sacrifice for the country will forever be remembered,” they said, adding that the martyr’s bravery had left an indelible mark on the community.





Villagers have appealed to the Central Government to reform the Agniveer scheme, urging that Agniveers be granted the same benefits as other military personnel. They sought adequate support to the families of martyrs to ensure their well-being and financial stability.





PTC News







