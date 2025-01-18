



Chandra Arya, the Indian-origin Member of Parliament for Nepean, has officially submitted his compliance deposit to the Liberal Party as part of his candidacy for the leadership contest. This move comes in the wake of Justin Trudeau's resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party.





Arya has garnered significant support, claiming to have received over 1,000 endorsements from across Canada, including more than 200 endorsements from each of the three regions required for candidacy.





In his campaign, Arya emphasizes the need for bold political reforms to address Canada's structural challenges, advocating for a smaller, more efficient government.





He aims to secure prosperity for future generations and has outlined various proposals, including raising the retirement age and establishing a citizenship-based tax system. Arya's platform also includes a vision for Canada to transition into a sovereign republic and strengthening ties with India.





ANI







