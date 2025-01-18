



Wing Commander (Retd) K Ramchand, the founder-director of the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), passed away on January 17, 2025, at the age of 82. His death occurred in Bengaluru, where he was recognized as a pioneering figure in India's aerospace sector.





Ramchand played a crucial role in the indigenous design and development of the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, which was successfully inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2017. This system demonstrated its operational capabilities during the Balakot airstrike in 2019, providing essential air cover to Mirage 2000 fighter jets.





An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Ramchand held both Master's and PhD degrees in Aerospace Engineering. His contributions to the field were acknowledged through the Distinguished Alumni Award from IISc. He authored "The Incredible Journey of the Indian AWACS," documenting his life's work, which was released at Aero India 2019.





Throughout his career, Ramchand served over two decades in the Indian Air Force, including missions that involved transporting senior military officials during significant historical events. He is survived by his wife, Meera Ramchand, and two daughters, Srilatha and Ramya. His last rites will be conducted with full military honours.





