



Marco Rubio was sworn in as the 72nd U.S. Secretary of State on January 21, 2025, following a unanimous confirmation by the Senate, which voted 99-0. This event marked the first time Vice President JD Vance administered an oath to a federal official. Rubio, a former senator from Florida, is notable for being the first Hispanic American to hold this position.





Born to Cuban immigrant parents, Rubio has a long history in public service and foreign policy, having served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. His upbringing instilled in him a strong commitment to the American Dream and public service.





In his first remarks as Secretary of State, Rubio emphasized that all actions taken by the State Department will be guided by three key questions: "Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer? And does it make us more prosperous?" He reiterated his commitment to the "America First" policy agenda set forth by President Trump.





Rubio expressed admiration for the federal employees at the State Department, highlighting their critical role in U.S. diplomacy. He acknowledged that while changes would occur under his leadership, they would not be punitive but aimed at enhancing effectiveness.





Following his swearing-in, Rubio quickly engaged in meetings with foreign ministers from countries including India, Australia, and Japan, signalling an active start to his tenure as the nation's chief diplomat.

















Rubio's confirmation and swearing-in signify a new chapter in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump's administration, with an emphasis on conservative values and a focus on national interests.





