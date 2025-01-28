



The countdown for ISRO's historic 100th mission began on January 28, 2025, at 2:53 AM IST, marking a significant milestone for the Indian Space Research Organisation. This mission, designated GSLV-F15, is set to launch the NVS-02 navigation satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:23 AM IST on January 29, 2025.





GSLV-F15, which features an indigenous cryogenic upper stage and is the 17th flight of the GSLV series.





Satellite NVS-02, weighing approximately 2,250 kg, is the second satellite in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series. It aims to provide accurate position, velocity, and timing information to users across India and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders.





This launch is particularly notable as it will be the first mission under the leadership of ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan, who assumed office on January 13, 2025.





Mission Objectives





The NVS-02 satellite will enhance India's navigation capabilities by providing reliable navigation services for various applications including:





Strategic (Military) applications Terrestrial and aerial navigation Maritime navigation Precision agriculture Fleet management Location-based services for mobile devices Emergency and timing services





This mission underscores ISRO's ongoing commitment to advancing India's space technology and capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign satellite systems like GPS. The successful launch will pave the way for more rapid advancements in India's space missions in the future.





