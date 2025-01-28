



Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, recently engaged in diplomatic discussions with the Ambassador of Chile, Juan Angulo, and the Ambassador of Myanmar. This meeting took place on January 27, 2025, and was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between India and these countries.





During the meeting, Margherita emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and dialogue. He expressed optimism about future collaborations that could benefit both nations. The discussions included topics relevant to economic partnerships and cultural exchanges, aiming to deepen ties and mutual understanding.





This meeting is part of a broader diplomatic initiative, as Margherita also met with ambassadors from other nations, further highlighting India's commitment to fostering international relationships.





