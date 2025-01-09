



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the vital role of the Indian diaspora in building a "global workforce" during his address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on January 9, 2025. He highlighted that the diaspora acts as a bridge between India and the countries they reside in, facilitating a two-way flow of resources, technology, and best practices essential for India's growth in a globalised world.





Jaishankar reassured the diaspora that the Indian government stands ready to support them in times of difficulty abroad, stating, "you can be confident that the Modi government has got your back". He acknowledged their contributions to various sectors such as tourism, trade, and investment, which are invaluable in enhancing India's global presence and economic development.





The minister also noted improvements in consular services and welfare measures for the diaspora over the past decade, including simplified passport processes and more responsive embassies. He reiterated that these changes are part of the government's broader agenda to enhance ease of doing business and living for Indians abroad, leveraging digital technologies to ensure diaspora welfare.





In conclusion, Jaishankar's remarks underscore the increasing importance of the Indian diaspora as a key player in India's globalization efforts and its strategic role in fostering international relationships.





PTI







