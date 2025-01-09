



US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently emphasized the united front of the United States and India in combating terrorism, stating that both nations must work collaboratively to address cross-border threats. In a statement made on January 9, 2025, Garcetti highlighted the importance of joint efforts in counterterrorism, asserting that "these terror outfits operate across borders and we must meet this threat together". He noted that the partnership extends beyond just fighting terrorism, showcasing a broader commitment to security cooperation between the two countries.





Garcetti's remarks come amidst ongoing concerns regarding Khalistani extremism and its implications for both nations. He reiterated that the US takes "terrorist acts, not words" seriously, indicating a focus on actionable threats rather than mere rhetoric. This perspective has drawn criticism in India, where some view his comments as a potential signal of complacency towards Khalistani activities on US soil.





The ambassador referenced successful instances of US-India collaboration in counterterrorism efforts, such as the case involving Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai attacks. He expressed optimism about achieving accountability in such cases and emphasized that both nations are committed to ensuring that criminal activities are addressed effectively.





Garcetti's statement reflect a commitment to strengthening US-India relations in the face of shared security challenges, while also navigating the complexities surrounding issues of free speech and terrorism.





PTI







