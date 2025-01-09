







US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, addressed the ongoing legal proceedings against Gautam Adani and other executives during a press event on January 9, 2025. When asked about the US indictment related to alleged bribery, Garcetti emphasized the independence of the US criminal justice system, stating, "No, I don't have any comment on that. Obviously, we have an independent criminal justice system. It's different than a lot of countries".





Garcetti highlighted the strong partnerships between the US and Indian industrialists, expressing hope for continued collaboration in capacity-building efforts across various sectors. He noted that these partnerships have included direct funding for new factories and ports in India, underlining the importance of maintaining these ties despite the legal challenges facing Adani.





The indictment against Adani has raised concerns among US lawmakers regarding its timing and potential impact on US-India relations. Congressman Lance Gooden questioned why the Department of Justice pursued this case when the alleged actions occurred in India, suggesting it could disrupt diplomatic ties with a key partner. In response to the allegations, Gautam Adani has asserted that his group has faced similar challenges before and maintains that no violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act have occurred.





ANI







