



India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing secure digital connectivity and focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration during recent discussions held in New Delhi. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the strategic technology partnership between the two nations.





Both countries emphasised the importance of fostering open, reliable, and interoperable digital infrastructure. The 2024 ICT Working Group included discussions with private sector representatives from both countries on the promotion of secure and resilient 5G and 6G wireless networks, including through open and interoperable approaches like Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) and quantum communications; digital talent, collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI), expanding opportunities for Indian and US Information Technology, telecommunications, electronics manufacturing, and semiconductor companies in both countries; and support for trustworthy cross-border data flows, data protection, and data privacy measures.





The United States and India are reaffirming their commitment to enhancing telecommunications supplier diversity, recognizing its potential to lower costs, improve flexibility, spur innovation, and expand options for trusted ICT suppliers. This initiative includes ongoing discussions about establishing an Open RAN Academy in India, which aims to promote the adoption of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) at scale.





The discussions highlighted a commitment to developing a framework for reciprocal investments in AI technology. This framework aims to align protective measures regarding the diffusion of AI technologies, ensuring safe and trustworthy development in both nations.





The U.S.-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), launched in 2022, continues to facilitate cooperation across various sectors, including cybersecurity, biotechnology, and advanced computing. This initiative aims to integrate technology and defence supply chains between the two countries.





The meeting involved high-level officials, including U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, indicating a strong governmental focus on these collaborative efforts. They discussed ongoing projects and future plans to enhance technological partnerships.





The commitment to secure digital connectivity and AI collaboration is seen as a vital step towards building a resilient innovation base that can address global challenges and enhance economic growth for both nations.





This renewed focus on digital connectivity and AI reflects both countries' recognition of the critical role that technology plays in their strategic relationship and global standing.





ANI







