



India is actively supporting Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala facing a death sentence in Yemen. The Indian government has confirmed its commitment to providing "all possible help" in her case, which has garnered significant attention due to its complexity and urgency.





Nimisha Priya, originally from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, moved to Yemen in 2008 to support her family. She worked in various hospitals and later opened her own clinic. In July 2017, she was involved in a dispute with her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, which escalated when she allegedly injected him with sedatives to reclaim her passport. Unfortunately, Mahdi died from an overdose, leading to Priya's arrest while attempting to flee Yemen.





Priya was convicted of murder in 2018 and sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020. Her appeal was rejected by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023, and the death sentence was recently approved by Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi. Reports indicate that her execution could occur within a month, intensifying the urgency for intervention.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and is exploring all avenues for assistance. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the government's commitment to supporting Priya and her family as they seek options for her release, including the possibility of negotiating "blood money" (diyat) with the victim's family. Priya's mother, Premakumari, has traveled to Yemen to negotiate this option and has made emotional appeals for help from the Indian government.





The case has also attracted attention from Iran, as the region where Priya is imprisoned is controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. An Iranian official indicated that Iran would assist in any humanitarian efforts regarding Priya's situation.





India is taking significant steps to support Nimisha Priya amid her challenging legal battle in Yemen, with ongoing negotiations and diplomatic efforts aimed at averting her execution.





ANI







