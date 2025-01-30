



Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, expressed optimism regarding the potential outcomes of the recent start-up event in India, stating, "Interesting to see how it goes..." This comment was made during the Polar Bear Pitching session, an initiative aimed at fostering collaboration between Finnish and Indian start-ups.





Lahdevirta highlighted the significant opportunities available for Finnish start-ups in India, emphasizing the country's vibrant start-up ecosystem. He encouraged Indian entrepreneurs to explore partnerships with Finnish firms to enhance their growth prospects.





The event reflects a broader commitment to strengthening start-up collaboration between Finland and India, aiming to leverage each country's unique strengths in technology and innovation.





ANI











