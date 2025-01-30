

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 27 to 29, 2025, significantly strengthened the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. This visit included multiple high-level meetings with key UAE leaders, including President Mohamed Bin Zayed and Crown Prince Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties and discussing regional developments of mutual interest.





Jaishankar's discussions with UAE leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation across various sectors, including technology, defense, education, and culture. The meetings aimed to review existing partnerships and explore new avenues for collaboration.





Jaishankar was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the Raisina Middle East conference held in Abu Dhabi. He delivered a keynote address highlighting the significance of India-UAE engagement in a rapidly changing global landscape.





The visit underscored the vital role of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, which constitutes about 35% of the UAE's population. Approximately 3.5 million Indians live in the UAE, contributing significantly to its economy and cultural fabric. Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to enhancing ease of living for Indian nationals abroad.





Jaishankar extended an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Crown Prince of Dubai for an early visit to India, reflecting ongoing high-level engagements between the two nations.





Jaishankar's trip is seen as a pivotal step in reinforcing India-UAE relations, which have been on an upward trajectory since diplomatic ties were established in 1972. The visit not only solidified existing partnerships but also set the stage for future collaborations amid a complex global environment.





ANI







