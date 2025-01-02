



Recent reports indicate a surge in violence and enforced disappearances in Gwadar, Pakistan, where military operations have led to the abduction of over 18 individuals. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has highlighted these incidents, stating that the Pakistani military has conducted brutal raids in areas such as Ganz and Panwan, effectively surrounding towns and forcibly taking civilians from their homes.





Among those abducted are two identified individuals, Sajjad and Zareef, who were taken in front of a local hotel. While some individuals have been released, many remain unaccounted for, raising significant concerns about human rights violations in the region. The BYC has voiced alarm over these actions, characterizing them as part of a broader pattern of state-sponsored violence against the Baloch community, which has long been subjected to enforced disappearances by military and security forces.





The situation in Gwadar is further complicated by ongoing tensions related to local protests against military presence and resource exploitation linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). There have been significant protests against perceived attempts to convert the Gwadar port into a military zone, reflecting deep-seated grievances among the local population regarding governance and resource allocation.





This escalation of violence and abductions underscores a troubling trend in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have become alarmingly common. Human rights organizations have documented thousands of cases over the years, with Balochistan being one of the most affected regions in Pakistan.





ANI







