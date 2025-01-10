



Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, India's Minister of Culture and Tourism, recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives aimed at reconnecting the Indian diaspora with their roots. Speaking at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, he emphasized the importance of the event in celebrating the contributions and cultural impact of the Indian diaspora globally.





Shekhawat highlighted the Chalo India campaign, which encourages members of the Indian diaspora to act as ambassadors for tourism in India. This initiative aims to promote India's diverse cultural heritage and tourist destinations while fostering a sense of belonging among Indians living abroad. The campaign includes offering one lakh free e-tourist visas for foreign visitors referred by diaspora members, further incentivizing travel to India.





The minister noted that these efforts reflect a broader strategy under Modi's leadership to enhance cultural ties and economic connections with the global Indian community. Shekhawat stated that such initiatives not only celebrate Indian heritage but also contribute significantly to India's tourism sector, which is poised to become a major economic driver for the country.





