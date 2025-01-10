



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has experienced two postponements for its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), initially scheduled for January 7 and then January 9, 2025. Following these delays, ISRO has decided to complete the docking operation before making any public announcements about the event. This change in approach comes after a senior official indicated that the docking is "on track" but will now be conducted without prior public notice.





The spacecraft have now been placed on a slow drift. It would position India as the fourth country globally to do space docking. The SpaDeX mission is a significant step forward for India's ambitions.





Days after it postponed the docking of the two satellites, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a positive update regarding its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission.





ISRO confirmed that the drift between the two satellites involved in the mission has been successfully arrested.





The spacecraft have now been placed on a slow drift course to move closer together, with expectations to reach initialisation conditions by the end of the day.





Scheduled for docking on January 7, the mission faced delays as ISRO said it needed more time to conduct simulations before the docking.





This prompted a rescheduling to January 9, but further adjustments were necessary to ensure the safety and precision of the experimental satellites. The two spacecraft, named SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), were launched on December 30, 2024, aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket.





The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate critical technology for autonomous docking in space, a capability essential for future missions involving large payloads and complex operations.





Successful completion of this experiment would position India as the fourth country globally—after the United States, Russia, and China—to achieve such technology.





With both satellites weighing approximately 220 kg each, the SpaDeX mission is a significant step forward for India's ambitions in space exploration. Following docking, the satellites are expected to share electrical power and operate as a single unit for their respective payloads.





ISRO officials remain optimistic about achieving docking soon, emphasising that this mission is crucial for future endeavours such as lunar sample return missions and establishing a space station.





How ISRO Will Perform Docking?





The docking process will involve a slow and controlled approach, with the chaser satellite moving at a speed of just 10 millimetres per second to ensure precision during the docking manoeuvre.





As the satellites approach closer, ISRO will use a Laser Range Finder to navigate distances between 5 km and 0.25 km. For intermediate ranges of 300 m to 1 m, a Docking Camera will come into play, while a Visual Camera will provide real-time imaging during the final approach, spanning distances from 1 m to 0 m.





Once successfully docked, the satellites will transfer power between each other, showcasing essential technologies needed for future space station operations.





As preparations continue, all eyes are on ISRO as it approaches this pivotal milestone in its space exploration journey.





