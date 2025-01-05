



The ongoing negotiations between India and France regarding the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets are seen as a significant step towards enhancing military cooperation between the two nations. A senior French Navy officer has emphasized that having the same fighter aircraft in both the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy would foster closer ties between their respective naval forces.





Strategic Importance of Rafale-M Acquisition





The deal, valued at over ₹50,000 crore, aims to bolster the Indian Navy's capabilities amid rising security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly from China. The Rafale-M is expected to operate from India's two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, and will complement the existing fleet of 36 Rafale jets already in service with the IAF. This commonality in aircraft types is crucial as it enhances interoperability between the air force and navy, allowing for more streamlined operations and joint missions.





Benefits of Having Common Aircraft





The shared use of Rafale jets between the IAF and Navy allows for coordinated training, maintenance, and operational strategies.





With both branches using the same aircraft model, logistics and supply chain management become more efficient, reducing costs associated with maintenance and training.





The Rafale-M is equipped with advanced technology and weaponry that will significantly enhance the naval air power of India, especially given the aging fleet of MiG-29K jets which have faced serviceability issues.





Current Status of Negotiations





As negotiations progress, both Indian and French officials are working to finalize the terms of the deal. The French delegation includes representatives from Dassault Aviation and Thales, focusing on price negotiations and ensuring that the jets meet specific requirements for operation on Indian carriers. The planned acquisition includes 22 single-seat Rafale-M jets and four twin-seat variants for training purposes.





The urgency behind this acquisition is underscored by China's increasing naval capabilities, including its own aircraft carrier program. The Indian Navy's decision to procure these advanced fighters reflects a strategic move to enhance its deterrence posture in a rapidly evolving security environment.





The potential acquisition of Rafale-M fighter jets is not just about bolstering India's naval aviation capabilities; it represents a deeper strategic partnership between India and France that could reshape naval operations in the region.





ANI







