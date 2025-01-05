



The French Navy aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle arrived in Goa on January 4, 2025, marking a significant moment in the ongoing military collaboration between France and India. The carrier docked at the Mormugao port trust jetty and was greeted with a ceremonial welcome from the Indian Navy band.





This visit is part of the Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, during which the Charles de Gaulle and its strike group will conduct various naval exercises with the Indian Navy. Notably, the carrier is equipped with Rafale Marine jets, which are the naval variant of the Rafale fighter aircraft specifically designed for operations from aircraft carriers. During its time in India, these jets will participate in joint exercises, including war games with the Indian Air Force's Rafale jets.





French Carrier Strike Group, which includes nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle along with its escort vessels, a frigate, a submarine and supply ships, is visiting #Goa from 03 - 09 Jan 25. The purpose of this visit is to enhance #interoperability, foster… pic.twitter.com/H1WDdgS4hG — Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) January 4, 2025





Additionally, this stopover will facilitate the 42nd annual Varuna bilateral exercise, aimed at enhancing interoperability between Indian and French naval forces to address various maritime threats. The visit underscores India's ongoing efforts to finalize a deal for 26 Rafale M marine fighter jets for its own aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. As resident nations of the Indian Ocean, France and India regularly cooperate to contribute to maritime safety in the region.





The 42nd annual Varuna bilateral exercise is set to take place as part of Mission Clemenceau 25, involving the French carrier strike group (CSG) led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle and ships from the Indian Navy. This exercise, which will occur on the west coast of India, aims to enhance interoperability between the two navies and prepare crews to address multi-milieu threats, including air, surface, and submarine challenges as part of a coalition effort.





India and France have maintained a robust strategic partnership since its establishment in 1998, marked by significant military cooperation and joint exercises. This relationship has evolved into one of the foremost alliances for both nations, characterized by a series of collaborative military drills and operational engagements.





